Unseen Pic Of The Day: Gigi Hadid Shares A Throwback Photo With Taylor Swift

American model Gigi Hadid has recently joined the bandwagon of the latest ‘post a picture of’ trend on social media. The model took to Instagram on Monday, December 28, 2020, to share an unseen picture of Taylor Swift. Gigi shared the picture as one of her followers asked her to share a throwback picture with the singer. Along with the picture, Gigi Hadid also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gigi Hadid went on to share a major throwback picture with Love Story singer Taylor Swift. In the picture, Gigi and Taylor can be seen sitting next to each other at a restaurant and is striking stunning poses for the camera. Gigi can be seen donning a simple black dress with a plunging neckline.

She completed her look with a middle parting fish braid, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a printed dress and completed her look with a fringe hairdo, kohled eyes and bold lips.

Along with the picture, Gigi also penned a simple note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “idk if this was ever shared? 2015!” Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this picture, Gigi shared another picture that caught the attention of her fans. When asked to share a picture of “September 15”, the model shared a picture of her spice cabinet. In the picture, one can see different spices ranging from haldi, garam masala, tandoori masala, jeera seeds, chilly powder and many more. By the looks of it, it was quite evident that the model loved eating spicy food while she was pregnant. Gigi shared the picture with the caption that read, “lol I was a psycho pregnant person (sic).” Take a look.

Gigi's new haircut

Gigi Hadid also went on to share a picture showing off her fresh cut for the season as she went on to share a picture on her Instagram. The supermodels also went on to receive love from the model’s friends and her fans for her new haircut. Take a look at the picture below.

