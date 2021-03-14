Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham & Other Supermodels Who Walked The Runway After Pregnancy

American model, Gigi Hadid, returned to the runway on March 5 as she walked at Versace's Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2021 collection along with her sister Bella Hadid. Though the model's move has left her fans awestruck, she is not the first who has marked a return to the runway post-pregnancy. On the account of the same, here's a list of supermodels who walked the runway after pregnancy, including Ashely Graham, Heidi Klum & many others.

Supermodels who walked the runway after pregnancy

Ashley Graham

In late-November 2020, the 33-year-old model returned from her maternity leave on the runway. She had given birth to her and her husband Justin Ervin's precious son Isaac eight months ago. Ashley shared a catwalk image, as well as some BTS pics on her Instagram, and acknowledged the difficulties 2020 had posed for the fashion industry.

READ | Gigi Hadid Returns To Ramp 5 Months After Giving Birth To Daughter Khai

Heidi Klum

The 47-year-old supermodel had resumed her job at Victoria's Secret, five weeks after the birth of her fourth son Lou Samuel, in 2009. The German-born model had welcomed her fourth baby, a son, with her husband and singer Seal - Henry Samuel. Interestingly, Klum has modelled for the company since 1997.

Adriana Lima

The 39-year-old model began walking Victoria’s Secret runway in 1999. And, in 2012, eight weeks after the birth of her daughter Sienna, the model opened Victoria’s Secret fashion show for the fifth time. She already had two daughters with now ex-husband Marko Jaric, at that time.

READ | Gigi Hadid Posts Unseen Photo With Zayn Malik And Pens Sweet Valentine's Day Wish For Him

Miranda Kerr

Two months after giving birth to son Flynn in January 2017, Miranda Kerr graced the runway for Balenciaga as part of Paris Fashion Week. Walking for retailer David Jones, the Aussie model presented summer pieces by Collette Dinnigan, including a swimsuit. Interestingly, the 37-year-old model was the first Australian to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007.

READ | Bella Hadid Advises Fans To 'not Leave Sleepy Girl In Sun' While Flaunting Svelte Body

Alessandra Ambrosio

The 39-year-old Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio had been a huge part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows for more than a decade. Ambrosio walked the runway just three months after giving birth to her daughter Anja, in 2008. And, not only this, in 2011, she wore the heaviest wings made for Victoria’s Secret while being pregnant with her son Noah.

READ | Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby's Face Accidentally Revealed By Yolanda Hadid

(Image courtesy: Gigi Hadid & Ashley Graham's IG)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.