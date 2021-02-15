Gigi Hadid Posts Unseen Photo With Zayn Malik And Pens Sweet Valentine's Day Wish For Him

Gigi Hadid celebrated her first-ever Valentine's Day with beau Zayn Malik yesterday after becoming parents to daughter Khai in September last year. The American supermodel also gave fans a peek into her Valentine's Day 2021 celebration with the Dusk Till Dawn crooner by sharing a mushy photograph with him on Instagram. Furthermore, she also took to her Instagram Stories to post a streak of unseen pictures with the new dad, which are all things aww-dorable.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's photos from Valentine's Day 2021

On Sunday, i.e. February 14, 2021, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram handle to share a black & white picture with boyfriend Zayn Malik and penned a sweet Valentine's Day wish for the former One Direction member. In the cutesy picture shared by her, the celebrity couple could be seen surrounded by balloons as they posed for the camera with a loved-up pose. The love birds shelled out major couple goals for fans on social media as Zayn gazed at Gigi by resting his hands on her waist while his model ladylove flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera in the photograph.

Sharing the photograph on her Instagram handle, the 25-year-old penned a heartfelt note for the Pillowtalk hitmaker. She wrote, "love you, Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever". Soon after the picture surfaced online, it went viral and garnered over a whopping 5.7 Million likes and more than 33k comments within 10 hours of posting.

Check out Gigi Hadid's Instagram post below:

Furthermore, Gigi also posted a streak of unseen Zayn Malik's photos on her Instagram Stories and shared glimpses of her Valentine's Day 2021 celebration as well. In one of the pictures, Gigi is seen sporting a grey turtle neck sweatshirt while Zayn rocked a checkered blue shirt with a beanie as they posed for the camera for a cute selfie. Take a look:

Gigi also posted pictures of her date night with Zayn, wherein she wore a brown dress with black leather boots while the singer wore a red bomber jacket with jeans and white sneakers. In addition to that, the model also posted a picture of her boyfriend taking newborn Khai on a stroll in a baby stroller, surrounded by lush greenery. Check out all the photos below:

