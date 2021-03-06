Gigi Hadid Returns To Ramp 5 Months After Giving Birth To Daughter Khai

American model, Gigi Hadid, returned to the runway on March 5. Gigi Hadid's daughter was born just five months ago, making her come back to modelling, a commendable move. The trendsetter graced the catwalk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2021 collection along with her sister Bella Hadid. The pre-recorded show was released on Youtube via Versace's official handle. Gigi was seen owning a ginger wig in a sheer chiffon dress. She wore chunky black heels and paired the dress that had jewel detailing on the bust with a silk headscarf. Gigi later changed into a black crop top, mini skirt and blazer.

Gigi Hadid also shared a few posts from her recent appearance surprising fans with her return. Hadid shared the post with a long Instagram caption saying, "Opening & closing @versace is always an honour and was the best come’back.". Hadid also spoke about her time away from her work and her excitement at being back saying, "Mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen @donatella_versace always & forever & grazie for the major moments sweet " Take a look at Gigi's post below.

About Gigi and Zayn

Gigi Hadid has been in a relationship with English singer Zayn Malik since late 2015. The model also appeared in Malik's music video for his song, Pillowtalk. In April 2020, Gigi publicly confirmed her pregnancy during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after rumours began to circulate around her pregnancy. Gigi Hadid's daughter was born in September 2020, while the couple was isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gigi Hadid had later revealed her baby's name as Khai.

More from Gigi Hadid's latest fashion show

Gigi surprised her fans on Friday with her appearance on Versace's catwalk for the Fall-Winter 2021 collection. Gigi shared one post from her dressing room where the model can be seen can getting her make-up done, with the caption, "surprise". The fashion icon also shared a video from her recent venture in which she can be seen looking lost and stunning at the same time. Gigi shared the post with the caption, "@gvsgvs said “give me lost, but fashion” fun & epic @versace". Gigi Hadid's baby was born just five months before she decided to mark her return on the ramp.

