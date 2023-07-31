Gigi Hadid Attends BFF Taylor Swift’s Concert Ahead Of Friendship Day

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have been friends for more than a decade now. Recently the supermodel attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert. The public appearance of the model came days after she was arrested for possessing marijuana.

3 things you need to know

Gigi Hadid attended Taylor Swift's concert with her makeup artist Patrick Ta.

The supermodel was recently arrested for possession of marijuana.

She was granted bail and the same will not be reflected in her record.

Gigi Hadid attends Taylor Swift concert

Gigi Hadid has been known to always support her friends. In the latest gesture, she attended her singer-songwriter friend Taylor Swift’s concert in Santa Clara, California. On July 28, Friday, the supermodel attended the concert along with her makeup artist Patrick Ta. The latter took to his Instagram to share pictures from the concert.

(Gigi Hadid posed with her makeup artist, who she attended the concert with | Image: Patrick Ta/Instagram)



(Gigi Hadid flaunted her friendship bracelets | Image: Patrick Ta/Instagram)

In the pictures shared by Patrick, the duo could be seen flaunting their collection of classic Taylor Swift friendship bracelets. They raised their hands to click a picture of their collection of colourful beaded bracelets. Along with the photo, they wrote, “The most magical night”. They also shared a video dancing to Taylor’s song Shake It Off.

Gigi Hadid steps out after arrest over marijuana possession

On July 18, Gigi Hadid and her friends were arrested while they were on vacation in the Cayman Islands. They ran into trouble when customs found marijuana in their possession. However, in a statement given to ET, the supermodel’s team confirmed that the marijuana was obtained in New York where Gigi has a medical license.

Soon after their arrest, the supermodel was released on bail. Just a few days later, she posted pictures from the vacation taking a quip at the drama. She shared the pictures with the caption, “All’s well that ends well.”