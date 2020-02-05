Gigi Hadid Has Been Chosen As One Of The LVMH Prize Panel Members

Gigi Hadid is one of the most popular names in the Global Fashion World. She has a huge fan following and is already very respected in the field at this young age. She recently joined the star-studded panel of the LVMH Prize.

Gigi Hadid joins the LVMH Prize panel

The LVMH Prize is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards for up-and-coming designers who are eager to their talent to a whole new level. This prolific prize enables rising designers to display their designs to a star-studded panel of judges comprising of all the big shots of the fashion industry. This year one of those esteemed names will also include Palestine-American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Gigi has 51 million followers on Instagram alone and is considered to be one of the most influential names in the business. The 24-year-old supermodel reportedly earned a staggering amount of $ 9.2 million dollars in 2019. The young model has been confirmed as an ambassador for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers’ bodega this month. This initiative will help benefit the competition’s semi-finalists to gain very wide exposure with the help of Gigi’s immense influence.

The supermodel, talking about her new role within the initiative to a media portal, said that the brand is an essential witness and actor of fashion. She also added that their vision helps to discover the most promising talents and that she is very thankful to them for their loyalty that they have shred on to the cause. The winner of this prestigious award will have a shot at walking out with $ 3,300,00 and a highly coveted year-long mentorship from the luxury experts at LVMH.

