'Venom 2' Director Andy Serkis Reveals What Is Next For The Characters

Sony's Venom 2 was in talks for a very long time before the October 2020 release date was announced. The first instalment of Venom franchise turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters earning $856 million worldwide. Although no footage or teaser has been officially released for Venom 2, director Andy Serkis has now shed a light upon the production details of the film.

Andy Serkis on Venom 2's production

Andy Serkis was speaking to a news daily in the USA where he was asked to share a few details about the upcoming Venom 2. The director took a backseat on the question and stated that he cannot really talk much about the film and he is aware that not talking about the film he is working can be boring. But, the director shared that Venom 2 is now 40 days into the shoot.

He called the lead actor Tom Hardy magnificent and said that his character will take the centre stage in the film. Besides this, Andy Serkis teased that the audience will be treated with a deepening of the relationship between Venom and Eddie Brock's character. Andy Serkis concluded saying that there will obviously be a nemesis character in the film, but he cannot reveal who it is.

Many fans enjoyed the funny banter between Eddie Brock and symbiote Venom's character and the makers of the film reportedly wish to lean into that aspect furthermore. The mid-credit scene for the first Venom film featured Woody Harrelson teasing the introduction of supervillain symbiote Carnage. But, rumours suggest that the film will also feature Shriek who is a well-known comic book villain.

Image courtesy - Andy Serkis and Venom Movie Instagram

