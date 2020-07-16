Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Her Baby Bump On An Instagram Live Session With Followers

Model Gigi Hadid has finally given the world the first glimpse of her baby bump. She revealed her baby bump on an Instagram live session with her 55 million followers. The 25-year-old model has been very secretive about her baby that she is expecting with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. Read more about the report below.

Gigi Hadid recently took to her Instagram to show off her pregnant belly to her fans and admirers. She also addressed the rumours that she was trying to hide her bump. She joked that it was there and it just didn't seem that evident from the front. She then unbuttoned her top and turned to the side to show her belly. She also mentioned not wanting to talk about her pregnancy as there were other important things happening in the world.

Further on the topic, Gigi said that she felt it wasn't really an important event that she needed to share with anyone apart from her family and friends. She then mentioned real important events that had actually taken place like people losing their lives due to the coronavirus and the BLM movement remerging. Gigi explained that she felt her social media presence should be used to educate people about those topics and shouldn't be focused on her pregnancy.

Don't want to care about looking cute

Gigi also talked a bit about her experience with pregnancy and that she will be sharing more details soon. She mentioned that she didn't want to rush into anything or care about posting about her journey but rather living it. She also said that she didn't care about looking 'cute' at the moment. Gigi Hadid then went on to thank all her fans and well-wishers. She confirmed that she was reading their messages and was very grateful for everything.

Gigi Hadid has been romantically involved with her boyfriend Zayn Malik since 2015. The couple has been on and off throughout those 5 years. She recently revealed that she was pregnant on Jimmy Fallon's show in May. If reports are to be believed, mother Yolanda Hadid has confirmed she is due in September.

