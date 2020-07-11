Gigi Hadid's Baby Bump Tactfully Hidden By Father Mohamed Hadid Through An Emoticon; See

Gigi Hadid’s father Mohamed Hadid recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of his family. The viewers couldn’t help but notice how he chose to tactfully hide Gigi Hadid’s baby bump with a fairy emoticon. People have been trying hard to get a glimpse of the 25-year-old’s baby bump, which seems to be why they have flooded the comments section of the post with curiosity.

Gigi Hadid’s baby bump hidden by father

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s pregnancy news had taken the internet by storm when the official announcement was made by the supermodel. People around the world have been requesting her to share a glimpse of her baby bump through social media.

However, Gigi Hadid wishes to keep a few things private for a while according to most reports. She has lately been spending her quarantine with her family and Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, had recently posted a family picture on his official Instagram handle where they could all be seen sitting around and enjoying a picnic session.

In the picture, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Leah McCarthy, and Dua Lipa could be seen sitting on the grass and relaxing together. Mohamed Hadid decided to hide Gigi’s baby bump with the help of a fairy emoticon. However, her radiant pregnancy glow could be seen standing out in the picture.

He wrote in the caption for the post that he misses his beautiful family. The comments section of the post is flooded with messages about Zayn Malik and the baby bump. Have a look at the post from Mohamed Hadid’s Instagram handle here.

Gigi Hadid had confirmed the news of her pregnancy through a talk show with Jimmy Fallon. She said that she did not wish to reveal the news in such a manner but it happened anyway. She also said that the couple has been extremely happy and excited about the baby that is due in September.

She also thanked all the people who have been supportive of them especially during this time. Gigi Hadid also spoke about being at home and being able to experience every bit of it with time.

Image courtesy: Gigi Hadid and Mohamed Hadid Instagram

