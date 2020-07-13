From Miley Cyrus To Gigi Hadid: 10 Hollywood Stars Flaunting Their Chiselled Abs In Style

Hollywood celebs are known for setting unique trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. And nothing seems to surprise fashionistas and fans when it comes to their fashion or style. Celebs such as Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Zendaya and many more always inspire fans with their fashion trends. And among all the fashion trends that these celebs pull-off, crop top with jeans has been one of fans-favourite. Here’s taking a look at the celebs who sported the crop top with jeans outfits with style.

Miley Cyrus

Actor-singer Miley Cyrus sported a patterned jean along with a black and white crop top. She completed her look with a black and white small handbag, rectangular sunglasses and opted for a fringe hairdo. Check out the picture below.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid donned rose-printed jeans along with a criss-cross white crop top. She completed the look with a sheer jacket, pink handbag, and nude heels. Take a look at her outfit below.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski can be seen sporting an aqua green crop top along with blue jeans. She opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter, and glossy lips. Check out the picture below.

Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones fame Sophie Turner donned a black crop top along with a pair of jeans. She completed the look with a black jacket, a sling bag and black sneakers. Check out the outfit below.

Ama Quashie

Ama Quashie can be seen sporting a metallic long sleeves crop top with light coloured jeans. She completed the look with dewy makeup and strappy heels. Take a look at the picture below.

Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa can be seen donning a fuzzy crop top along with high waist jeans. She completed the look with rectangular sunglasses, a green mini-clutch, and a pair of boots. Take a look below.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin sported a white crop top along with blue jeans. She completed the look with a middle parting hairdo and a pair of white sneakers. Check out the picture below.

Zendaya

Zendaya opted for a white crop top hoodie along with ripped jeans. She completed the look with dewy makeup and white sneakers. Take a look at the outfit below.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter donned a black long sleeves crop top along with a pair of blue high waist jeans. She completed the look with sleek hairdo and natural makeup. Check out her picture below.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid sported a long sleeves crop top along with a pair of jeans. She completed the look with a sleek hairdo and minimal makeup. Take a look at the picture below.

