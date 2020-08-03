Gigi Hadid Gives An Affectionate Kiss To Her 'baby Daddy' Zayn Malik In An Adorable Selfie

Supermodel Gigi Hadid took to her social media account she shared a sweet picture of herself kissing her boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been expecting the arrival of their first child together in September. It had previously been reported that the couple is set to welcome their first child after they have reportedly moved into a newly renovated house in NYC’s NoHo neighbourhood.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s photo

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her kissing her boyfriend Zayn Malik. She posted the picture with the caption, ‘baby daddy’. She wore a white coloured shirt with blue and red stripes while Zayn Malik or an all-black outfit. The couple looked adorable as they locked lips in the newly shared picture.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s friends and Hollywood celebrities took to their social media account to comment on the picture. Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared many heart emojis while commenting on the picture. Fans of the couple have also taken up to their social media to comment on the adorable picture of the couple.

There have been rumours about Gigi Hadid being pregnant with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. She confirmed her pregnancy on the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the video, she could be heard saying they are very happy about the pregnancy. She says, “Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. We are very excited and happy, and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Gigi further mentioned that she is trying to be 'very present' during her pregnancy. She stated that the lockdown is a 'silver lining' and that it has allowed everyone to be together and experience the pregnancy. Gigi stated, “Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it.”

Zayn and Gigi have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2015. The pair were spotted during the second week of January as they attended Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s birthday. The couple also celebrated Zayn’s 27th birthday together. Gigi and Zayn even celebrated the model’s 25th birthday together.

