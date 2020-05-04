Dua Lipa Excited To Be An 'auntie' To Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby

Gigi Hadid's baby is already grabbing the headlines before being born. People are already excited about Gigi's baby that she is sharing with her rumoured on-and-off boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Among them is also the Don't Start Now singer, Dua Lipa. The latter seems quite happy and excited to be Gigi and Zayn Malik's baby's "auntie".

Dua Lipa excite to play "auntie" to Gigi Hadid's baby

In an interview with a local radio station of New Zealand, Dua Lipa revealed her excitement about Gigi Hadid's baby with Zayn Malik. She also revealed that she recently got to know about the pregnancy but was privy to the secret "a little bit" before the news hit online. Dua Lipa is currently said to be dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's brother.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Talks About Making Of Her New Album; Says 'happy To Bring Smiles Amid Pandemic'

The news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy went viral last Tuesday and created a storm on the internet. In a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Home Edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gigi herself confirmed the news on Thursday. She went on to say how she had hoped to announce the news of her pregnancy on her "own terms". But now that the news was out, she was grateful for all the love and support she has been getting.

Also Read: Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Other Artists Unite To Cover 'Times Like These' For COVID Relief

Gigi Hadid also added that during such a harrowing time, the news of her pregnancy was a "nice silver lining". She said she was happy to be home and experience the pregnancy "day by day". She is currently lodging with sister, Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid and rumoured beau, Zayn Malik at her Pennsylvania farms.

Also Read: Dua Lipa Reveals She Has Cut Down Smoking And Alcohol; Read To Know Why

The news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy started surfacing after her 25th birthday celebrations. Her birthday decorations consisted of pink banners saying, "welcome little one" along with gift bags of the same theme. A source close to the Hadid family also revealed the gender of Gigi and zayn's baby, saying they are going to welcome a girl child.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Confirms That She Is Expecting First Child With Beau Zayn Malik; Read More

In other news, Dupa Lipa and Anwar Hadid are spending the quarantine together in London. They have been posting pictures together on social media and fans are loving it. Take a look:

Also Read: Gigi Hadid's Weekly Round Up: Know What She Has Been Up To This Week

Also Read: Gigi Hadid Dropped Hints About Starting Family Long Before Pregnancy News Surfaced: Report

Image credit: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Dua Lipa Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.