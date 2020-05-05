Gigi Hadid's Pasta Recipe That You Might Want To Try During The Quarantine; See Here

Gigi Hadid has been grabbing headlines recently, whether it be for her having rumoured beau, Zayn Malik at her 25th birthday celebrations or being pregnant with Malik's child. However, amidst all the storm on social media, Gigi looks rather content with cooking. Recently she had posted a recipe on Instagram of a spicy vodka sauce which can be a perfect quarantine cook to try out.

Gigi Hadid's pasta recipe she shared on Instagram

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story to post a detailed recipe of a spicy vodka sauce. However, she chose to skip the alcohol in the recipe. She also added that even though the sauce tastes better with alcohol, not using it is also fine. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the news of Gigi Hadid's pregnancy is currently doing the rounds on the internet. After a source close to the Hadid family revealed the news to an entertainment portal, Gigi also confirmed the news on last Thursday on Jimmy Fallon's show. According to the source, the model is all set to welcome a baby girl.

Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid expressed her shock at the news when approached for a statement. However, she said she was excited to become a grandmother after having lost her own mother recently. According to Yolanda, the rumoured couple, Gigi and Zayn are expected to welcome their baby in September. Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi's brother Anwar Hadid, also expressed her excitement to become an "auntie" to the little one.

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy rumours were also fuelled by the fact that her 25th birthday celebration had lots of pink balloons and pink 'Hello Little One' gift bags in the background. She is currently lodging at Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farms. Along with Gigi, sister Bella, mother Yolanda and Zayn Malik are also staying there.

