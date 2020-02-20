Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Being Criticized For Not Having A 'perfect Body'; Read

Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous models in the world. She has a huge fan-base and is adored by fans and celebrities alike. Hadid was recently seen talking about the early days of her modelling career, her curves and the criticism she received for those curves. Read on to know more about what the world-renowned model has to say about the same:

Gigi Hadid talks about her curvy figure

According to the reports, Gigi Hadid, who had made the headlines for dating Zayn Malik, spoke to an entertainment magazine, where she talked about the time people criticized her for not having a "perfect" body. Speaking to the magazine, she stated that the industry did not make it easy for her just because she was the daughter of a famous model, Yolanda Hadid.

The model had just "passed out of high school" when she bagged her first modelling gig, which was an opportunity to walk on the ramp. Back then people criticised her for not having a runaway body. She stated that she "loved" her body, and was comfortable with her curves, as she had "worked very hard to get those muscles and curves." She further said that people were mean to her but it did not matter, and she still misses her curvy figure.

The model further went on to state that because of the criticism she received, she did not get the desired jobs. Talking about stylists and designers, she said that they gave her opportunities but always tried to cover her body. It was only until she met Gaultier, that she was accepted for who she was.

Gigi stated that for a young girl, this support and validation meant a lot. Gigi Hadid also stated that currently, she is not sure if she wants to peruse this career ahead.

