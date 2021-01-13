Gigi Hadid Pens Birthday Note For Zayn On His 28th Birthday, Calls Him 'Zaddy Baba'

On Zayn Malik's 28th birthday, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram to share a birthday note for him. In the post, there are two pictures, in one of them Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are standing together while looking down and in the other photo, there's a comic representation of the singer with their daughter. She wrote a note for him in the caption, where she thanked him for making her a 'mamma'. The caption reads, "Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever Wish you the best every single day." The comment section is filled with birthday wishes from their friends.

Gigi Hadid's birthday post for Zayn

(Image Source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram)

Gigi also shared the glimpse of the party on her Instagram story. She wrote 'Z-day' in one of the pictures where a Zayn-birthday cap is visible. According to E!News, the insider told the publication that they had several arcade cabinets and balloons too. There were multicoloured arrangements including superheroes like Spiderman, Superman and Batman. The whole arrangement was done to give a vintage theme to the party. The insider also told that the whole arrangement was done by Gigi who wanted to stay at home but also have fun. She was helped by her mother Yolanda Hadid who celebrated her birthday a day before. Check out the photos from the party.

(Image Credit: Gigi Hadid's Instagram story)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The couple met in Justin Beiber's AMA after part in 2015 and were said to be casually dating, according to the Insider. Gigi also appeared in Zayn Malik's music video of Pillowtalk. They also appeared as a couple in Met Gala in 2016 and split up for a while before getting back together. After spending two years together, they announced their break up in 2018 as well as in 2019. Their relationship was a rollercoaster and had an on and off situation for a long time. They finally got back together and announced in April 2020 that they are expecting their first child. Gigi gave birth to their daughter on September 23 and announced the news on her Instagram.

