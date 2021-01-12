On Zayn Malik's Birthday Today, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Better' Singer's Songs

English songster Zayn Malik rings in his 28th birthday today, i.e. January 12, 2021. The artist who started his career in singing since X-Factor was a part of a successful pop band named One Direction before starting his solo career. Check out these Zayn Malik's birthday special trivia questions to test your knowledge on the beloved singer's work.

Zayn Malik's birthday special quiz

1. Zayn Malik's upcoming album that is slated for a 2021 release, would be his ____ studio album?

5th

3rd

7th

2nd

2. How many songs did Zayn's first album called Mind of Mine (2016) have?

5

7

14

10

3. British songwriter and singer Zayn Malik made a surprising announcement on January 8, 2021 about his new single with an eccentric teaser. What is the name of his new song?

Let Me

It's You

Dusk Till Dawn'

Vibez

4. Which is Zayn Mailk's most popular track on Youtube so far?

I Don't Wanna Live Forever

A Whole New World

Pillowtalk

Better

5. What's the title of Zayn Malik's highly-anticipated third studio album?

Minus

Certified Lover Boy

Nobody Is Listening

Utopia

6. Zayn Malik featured in few movies and TV shows with his former band, which one of these is not Zayn Malik's movies or TV specials?

One Direction: This Is Us

Where We Are – The Concert Film

Ocean's 8

One Direction: The TV Special

7. Zayn Malik has received 16 awards out of the 38 nominations he received in various Music awards, which one of these awards was Zayn nominated for, but did not win?

Song of the Year for Pillowtalk at the BMI London Awards in 2017.

I Don't Wanna Live Forever at BMI Pop Awards in 2019

"Best Solo Breakout" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017

For the song "Trampoline" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017 in the Best Remix category.

Zayn Malik's trivia quiz answers

1. 3rd, Zayn's last studio album was released in 2018, called Icarus Falls.

2. 14

3. British songwriter and singer Zayn Malik had released his last single called Better which released in September 2020. But recently on January 8th, he made a surprising announcement. He took to his Twitter handle to announce the teaser of his new song called Vibez.

4. His most popular track so far is his debut single Pillowtalk which featured his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. It has one billion views on YouTube.

5. Nobody Is Listening

6. Zayn appeared in a cameo role in Ocean's 8. Rest of the movies including One Direction: This Is Us, and Where We Are – The Concert Film featured Zayn alongside his One Direction group mates.

7. Zayn was nominated for "Song of the Year" for Pillowtalk at the BMI London Awards in 2017, but he did not win at this category.

