Zayn Malik's Upcoming Song Teaser Leaves Fans Thrilled, Netizens Say 'he Will Save 2021'

British songwriter and singer Zayn Malik had his fans swooning on his last single Better which released in September 2020. He has not released any song since then. On Thursday, he made a surprising announcement. Zayn Malik took to his Twitter handle to announce drop the teaser of his new song. Read ahead to know more about Zayn Malik's new song.

Zayn Malik's new song announcement

Zayn took to Twitter to drop the teaser of his upcoming song. In the video, the word 'tomorrow' is written while red broadway curtains are slowly opening to reveal what is behind them. But before the viewers got a chance to see what curtains hide, the video abruptly cuts. The video hints that broadway type of music can be expected in his upcoming song. But according to a report by Power Radio UK, the title of the song is rumoured to be Vibez.

His fans have flooded the comment section of the tweet with their reactions on the teaser. Many have said that that have been waiting for a long time for this. The Twitter handle of MTV UK has also commented by saying, 'thank you in advance for whatever you're about to bless us with'. His fans in New Zealand also revealed that Vibez song has released in their country. While one of his fans commented that Zayn is 2021. See their reactions here:

The countdown is onnnnn ❤️ — Sony Music UK (@SonyMusicUK) January 7, 2021

zayn saving 2021 so true pic.twitter.com/Gz3owv44ke — ً (@91INZAYN) January 7, 2021

thanking you in advance for whatever you're about to bless us with — MTV UK (@MTVUK) January 7, 2021

VIBEZ IS COMING — katie.km#Tcoe ||Claiming track 3 and 5 on Z3 (@pallomsky) January 7, 2021

Im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 im alive😀 but im dead😵 — ًzara (@28SCRIPTED) January 7, 2021

Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby daughter last year. Both took to their respective social media to share a picture to give the fans a sneak-peek of their daughter. He also uploaded a slideshow of videos wherein he was seen singing the cover versions of some songs. Zayn Malik's Twitter is full of updates from his professional front.

Zayn Malik's Better has over 25 million views on YouYube. His most popular track so far is his debut single Pillowtalk which featured his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. It has one billion views on YouTube. While some of his other popular songs are I Don't Wanna Live Forever from the movie 50 Shades Of Grey which has 611 million views on YouYube and A Whole New World which was from the movie Aladdin has 212 million views on YouYube.

Image courtesy- @zayn Instagram

