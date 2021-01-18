Is Zayn Malik Hinting At His And Gigi Hadid's Engagement Through A New Song? Fans Think So

Zayn Malik's new album titled Nobody is Listening that released a few days ago is garnering a lot of attention from the music lovers. The 11 songs of the album are being regarded as laid back with a warm vibe. One song out of the album titled When Love's Around, is, however, gaining little more attention for a few days because the 'Be my wife' lyrics of the song have fans wondering about his future engagement plans with Gigi Hadid, with whom he has a daughter. Read on.

ALSO READ| The Bachelorette Star Clare Crawley And Fiancé Dale Moss Knew Each Other Before The Show?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid to get engaged? Fans speculate

In the song When Love’s Around, the lyrics go like “But I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love.” The song is one of the two songs from Zayn Malik's new album that features collaborations with other artists. This track features R&B singer Syd. The fan comments about Zayn's new song totally indicate that they are expecting to pop the question to Gigi, or they might just be already engaged. Take a look at fans comments for Zayn's song.

the way he said “you could be my wife for real” 🥺🥺 y’all are so cute — mo ♡’s calamity! (@foolforftdt) January 12, 2021

WHEN LOVES AROUND PART TWO 🙏🙏

OOO YUH ZAYNS ENTRANCE WITH THE ECHO THINGY YUHHHHHHHHH “YEAH YOU COULD BE MY WIFE FOR REAL” 🥺🥺🤚🏻🤚🏻🤚🏻💗 THEIR VOICES TOGETHER 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏IM GONNA CRY I LOVE ZAYN MALIK 20/10 — kiwi kaysᴴ (@chcrrylou) January 15, 2021

"But I need you in my life Yeh, you could be my wife for real"- tightrope @zaynmalik .



I'm soft 😭❤ they're supportive each other. #NobodyIsListeningOUTNOW pic.twitter.com/fSgM77QuWi — #Nobody is listening (@gyone_me) January 15, 2021

Am I the only one thinking if engagement rumors for zayn and gigi? I thought about it because in his song he said "she can even be my wife, for real" and it just got me thinking.@zaynmalik @GiGiHadid #NobodyIsListening #engagement #Zigi — Littlemix._.xo (@littlemix_xo) January 15, 2021

“you could be my wife for real only takes a woman to show you what it means to love”...we need to talk @zaynmalik — zenio is listening (@Nilzmz) January 15, 2021

ALSO READ| Clare Crawley Is Dating Dale Moss? Find Out If She Has Quit 'The Bachelorette 2020'

The couple who have been on-off for a while was reported back together in January 2020 by US Weekly. Three months later, Gigi announced her pregnancy and she gave birth to their daughter in September 2020. Here is the track from Zayn's 3rd studio album, which is causing a lot of speculations amongst Zayn's fans about whether they are going to get engaged soon.

ALSO READ| Clare Crawley Admits She Is Ready To Have Babies With Fiance Dale Moss

Zayn Malik was an integral part of British-Irish boyband One Direction. But after his departure from the band, Malik started working as a solo artist and has produced three albums including Nobody is Listening. Recently a song called Tightrope from his album made a huge craze amongst the Indian fans after the British-Pakistani singer sang a few lines of the famous Mohammad Rafi's Chaudhavi Ka Chand. The song was originally written by Shakeel Badayuni who even received an award for penning this song. But this is not the first time that Zayn Malik has sung a Bollywood track. A few years ago, Zayn Malik had released him covering the songs Allah Ke Bande and Allah Duhai Hai too.

ALSO READ| Isha Koppikar Shares A Hilarious Video Of Herself Disguised As Angelina Jolie, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.