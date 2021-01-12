Gigi Hadid Wishes Mom And ‘Oma’ Yolanda On Her Birthday; Wishes Her The 'best Year'

Gigi Hadid has always remained close to her mother and has not been at all shy to appreciate her on social media as well. Her mother Yolanda Hadid has turned 57 on January 11 and Gigi has not let the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or the busy life of a doting mother come in the way of celebrating the occasion. The supermodel has now posted a couple of photographs of the intimate dinner that they had, along with a special message for Yolanda. Have a look at her latest Instagram post dedicated to her mother.

Gigi Hadid wishes mom and ‘Oma’ Yolanda on her birthday

Yolanda Smith popularly used to be a famous model in her youth and has retained those looks even at the age of 57. Now that Gigi and Zayn Malik have become parents to a baby daughter. Yolanda has also become a grandmother. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has barred everyone from coming into any types of physical or social contact with anyone, Gigi Hadid decided to celebrate Yolanda birthday, intimate though their celebration may be. Gigi went on to post a couple of pictures from the dinner party, one of which show her selfie with her mother.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Shares Zayn Malik's Unseen Pictures As Part Of New Instagram Challenge

Gigi Hadid also wrote a heartfelt message on the caption of the post, saying that even though she believes that she could not love, learn and look up to her mother Yolanda more than she already does, she ends up doing the same. She called Yolanda the “best mom” and “Oma”, which means grandmother in Dutch. She ended her message by thanking her mother for everything and wishing her “the best year”. Along with a selfie with her mother, Gigi also posted a picture of their food from the party on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Spotted With Newborn Daughter In NY City, All Clad In Winter Layers; See Pic

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda comes from a Dutch background and is famously known for her own career in modelling, having appeared on television as well. Both of her daughters, Gigi and Bella have entered the world of modelling themselves and made it big. Yolanda Hadid has also appeared in the music video of Lady Gaga called G.U.Y.; having appeared as a band member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's Baby's Face Accidentally Revealed By Yolanda Hadid

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Shares A Picture Updating Her 'Fresh Cut' For The Season In An IG Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.