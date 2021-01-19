Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Favourite Pregnancy Snack, Says 'Zayn's Ribs With Fries'

Supermodel Gigi Hadid recently answered a few questions from her fans and she answered a variety of questions related to her pregnancy. Her Twitter is filled with answers from her Q&A session. One of her fans asked her about her favourite pregnancy snack and the model went on to list the snacks and addressed her cravings.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid shares glimpses from the time when she was eagerly waiting for her baby girl

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy snack

Gigi Hadid's Twitter Q&A session helped her fans interact with her. One of the fans prompted the question about her favourite pregnancy snack. The model listed her favourite snacks and also told her fans that her cravings were in fact not regular but it came in waves. Her favourite snacks, according to her tweet, include bagels/ extra cream cheese, triple chunk brownie and for breakfast, she used to eat sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad with lots of salt and pepper. Check out her tweet.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby's face accidentally revealed by Yolanda Hadid

It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese 🥯 triple chunk brownies 🍫 for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs 🤤 w fries 🍟

Random. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Also arugula salads !!!



But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese☺️ (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels🥺)



Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik met in Justin Beiber's AMA after-party in 2015 and were said to be casually dating, according to the Insider. Gigi also appeared in Zayn Malik's music video of Pillowtalk. They also appeared as a couple in Met Gala in 2016 and split up for a while before getting back together.

After spending two years together, they announced their break up in 2018 as well as in 2019. Their relationship was a rollercoaster and had an on and off situation for a long time. They finally got back together and announced in April 2020 that they are expecting their first child. Gigi gave birth to their daughter on September 23 and announced the news on her Instagram.

Also Read: Zayn Malik's 'Nobody Is Listening' becomes Twitter trend, fans call it 'Superior'

On work end, Zayn has been releasing music from his album, 'Nobody is Listening'. In one of the songs, Tightrope, Zayn used Mohammad Rafi's lines in the chorus and fans are going gaga about it. The album includes 11 songs and fans are currently busy interpreting his songs and are trying to connect it with his relationship with Gigi. The singer celebrated his birthday recently and had a small party at home. Gigi shared some pictures from the event on her Instagram and in her post, she wished Zayn and called him 'Zaddy baba'. Check out the post.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid pens birthday note for Zayn on his 28th birthday, calls him 'Zaddy baba'

Also Read: Zayn Malik sings 'Chaudhvi Ka Chand' in new album, fans deem it "highlight of the year"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.