Gigi Hadid Responds To A Fan, Reveals Nickname Of Her Newborn Baby Girl Khai

Gigi Hadid is slowly revealing details about her little baby girl. Yesterday, the supermodel revealed the nickname she and boyfriend Zayn Malik have given their daughter Khai. Fans caught Hadid referring to her baby girl as "Khaiba" on Instagram and thought it could be Khai's full first name. However, Hadid took to Twitter to set the record straight about her daughter's moniker. On January 22, Hadid's Instagram profile was seemingly and subtly—updated to include her child's name, Khai, in her bio. Take a look!

More on Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai's nickname

Eagle-eyed fans caught Hadid referring to her baby girl as "Khaiba" on Instagram -- and thought it could be Khai's full first name. However, Hadid revealed in a tweet, "Lol no it’s just a nickname," while replying to a fan account's post speculating about the name.

lol no it’s just a nickname — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 4, 2021

Hadid revealed her daughter's name on January 21, four months after giving birth. She revealed in the March 2021 issue of Vogue that she welcomed Khai at home, after 14-hour labour without an epidural. Fans watching Hadid's Vogue beauty tutorial on Tuesday also noticed that she had gotten Khai's name tattooed on her arm in Arabic. Zayn Malik also has the same tattoo in red on his wrist. The name of their baby Khai means "chosen one", nobility and royalty in Arabic. The first to break the news, Malik posted a heartwarming image of their daughter's tiny hand on both Instagram and Twitter. Since then, Hadid has been keeping her followers updated on her experience with motherhood—from her baby's nursery to her ability to "burp sunshine".

Pic Credit: VOGUE/YouTube

zayn has his baby girl’s name “khai” tattooed on his in arabic! pic.twitter.com/e2OHIzfTHf — A & H (@defendzigiposts) January 22, 2021

Aside from its Arabic roots, the name "Khai" also has a deep connection in Hadid's family tree. Hadid's grandmother, on her father's side, was named Khairia, which according to TMZ, the name Khai is said to be in tribute of her. Having passed away in 2008, Khairia descended from nobility, and according to Gigi's father, Mohamed, she was incredibly close with her grandchildren, particularly Gigi Hadid. "My Mom (Allah Yerhamha) Khairia Daher Hadid would have been so proud of @gigihadid today... gigi loved everything about Tata. GiGi won first place in an art competition of a portrait of her Tata," Gigi's father Mohammed explained in an Instagram post.

