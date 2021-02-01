Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Named Their Daughter 'Khai' Because Of THIS Reason

Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had taken social media by surprise after they unveiled their daughter's name, Khai, four months after they welcomed her nto the world. Gigi had taken to her Instagram handle to announce her baby girl's name to the world by changing her IG Bio. Although there has been a lot of buzz and speculations around the newborn's idiosyncratic name, the reason why Zayn and Gigi chose to name their daughter 'Khai' has finally been revealed.

Gigi Hadid's daughter's name meaning revealed!

After giving birth to her and Zayn Malik's baby girl back in September 2020, Gigi Hadid had revealed their daughter's name after she turned four months old. However, the meaning of her daughter's name, i.e. Khai, was unknown until now. A source close to the supermodel recently revealed the reason behind Zayn and Gigi's decision of naming their munchkin 'Khai' to HollywoodLife.

The source told the online portal that Gigi decided to name her daughter Khai in the honor of her grandmother. For the unversed, her father Mohamed's mother's name was Khairaiah. Her sister, Bella Hadid's middle name is Khair and thus, it has become a family tradition for them in a way as to pay a tribute to their beloved grandmother. In addition to that, the source also revealed that as Gigi's grandmother belonged to a royal lineage, naming her daughter Khai seemed perfect as the meaning of husband Zayn's last name is 'King'.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that unveiling their daughter's name on January 21, 2021, also apparently held significance for Gigi and Zayn. The source added saying January 21st held significance to reveal Khai's name as it is considered a lucky day because of being a palindrome. The calendar numbers 12121, if written numerically, remain the exact same when read backward. Hence, it seemed to be the perfect date for the love birds to share their daughter's name with the world.

Soon after the baby girl's birth, father Zayn Malik was the first to break the good news to everyone through his Instagram handle. Sharing a black and white picture of the newborn holding his finger on Instagram, Zayn wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful...to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Take a look:

