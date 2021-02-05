SAG Award Nominations 2021: From 'Da 5 Bloods' To 'Schitt's Creek'; See Complete List

SAG Award Nominations 2021 were announced during an Instagram live session on Feb 4, Thursday on the official Instagram handle of SAG Awards. The 2021 SAG Award Nominations event was hosted by Emily in Paris fame, Lily Collins and Hamilton's star Daveed Diggs. As mentioned in Variety, due to the coronavirus spread, SAG Awards 2021 will be held on April 4. The ceremony will air on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Take a look at the SAG Award Nominations 2021 full list.

SAG Awards Nominations 2021

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night In Miami

Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed for 'Sound of Metal'

Chadwick Boseman for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'

Gary Oldman for 'Mank'

Steven Yeun for 'Minari'

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams for 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Viola Davis for 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'

Vanessa Kirby for 'Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland'

Carey Mulligan for 'Promising Young Woman'

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Chadwick Boseman for 'Da 5 Bloods'

Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Jared Leto for 'The Little Things'

Leslie Odom, Jr. for 'One Night in Miami'

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Glenn Close for 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Olivia Colman for 'The Father'

Youn Yuh-Jung for 'Minari'

Helena Zengel for 'News of the World'

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Ozark

Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’

Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’

Josh O’Connor, ‘The Crown’

Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’

Rege-Jean Page, ‘Bridgerton’

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, ‘The Crown’

Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin, ‘The Crown’

Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’

Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

‘Dead to Me’

‘The Flight Attendant’

‘The Great’

‘Schitt’s Creek’

‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, ‘The Great’

Dan Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Eugene Levy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’

Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, ‘Dead to Me’

Linda Cardellini, ‘Dead to Me’

Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’

Annie Murphy, ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Catherine O’Hara, ‘Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Daveed Diggs, ‘Hamilton’

Hugh Grant, ‘The Undoing’

Ethan Hawke, ‘The Good Lord Bird’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘I Know This Much Is True’

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, ‘Mrs. America’

Michaela Coel, ‘I May Destroy You’

Nicole Kidman, ‘The Undoing’

Anya Taylor-Joy, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Kerry Washington, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

‘Da 5 Bloods’

‘Mulan’

‘News of the World’

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

‘Wonder Woman 1987’

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

