Gigi Hadid Shares New Photo With Zayn, Says She Wants To Get It Painted For Her House

Celebrity couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a lovely family time with her daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid's Twitter was swamped with comments and love from fans and followers when she shared a new picture. Gigi Hadid is a professional model and has made over 35 appearances on the cover of Vogue. Whereas, Zayn is one of the most popular singers of our time. He was previously a part of One Direction.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are quite active on social media. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's photos are usually updates of their life. They are very active on social media and share everything about their life on it. On February 2, 2021, Gigi shared a new photo with Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's photos

Gigi Hadid received a lot of admiration from fans all around the globe on Monday. In the photo, you can see Gigi and Zayn having fun. Gigi Hadid quoted the picture from one of her fans and said 'Wanna get this painted for our house'. The fan actually posted the picture as a reply to the photos of Zayn and Gigi's Vogue photoshoot.

Wanna get this painted for our house ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ https://t.co/3UdXSQhTip — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 2, 2021

Fans are in love with the photo and everyone is admiring the couple on social media. Many fans commented "Aww" and "cute" while several others offered to paint the photo as well. Since yesterday the tweet has got 11.1K Retweets, 3K quote tweets and 125.8K likes on Twitter. Check out the reaction of fans below:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik revealed their daughter's name Khai, four months after she was born. Sources from HollywoodLife recently revealed that in an interview with them, Gigi Hadid revealed the reason behind the name. Gigi Hadid said that her daughter was named Khai in the honor of her grandmother. Her grandmother's name was Khairaiah. Furthermore, January 21, 2021, on the day she unveiled her daughter's name is considered a lucky day by the couple because it is a palindrome. Zayn Malik recently shared his new album "Nobody Is Listening" on January 15. Whereas, Gigi Hadid is also working on a photoshoot with a fashion magazine.

Image Credits- @vaultofzigi Instagram

