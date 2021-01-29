Gigi Hadid Shares Snippets Of Her Dreamy Bedroom Décor With Her Fans | See Pictures

On January 29, 2021, Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to a baby girl in September 2020, took to her official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of her bedroom décor with her fans and followers. Gigi also shared a selfie picture featuring herself lying on her bed. Using Insta’s Cali Glam filter, the supermodel looked into the camera while she clicked the picture. One can also see her indulging in her night skincare routine of putting on a face mask.

Gigi Hadid shares snippets of her dreamy bedroom décor

The singer wore a BLACKPINK t-shirt and captioned the picture as “For Bedtime” with a mask emoticon. Gigi also shared several snippets of her bedroom with beautiful décor in place. The second picture sees a stunning table lamp placed on top of a pile of books with a lit candle placed aside. Gigi used Instagram’s Kira Kira filter while capturing the three pictures of her room décor. As part of the caption in her last picture, she simply wrote, “sweet dreams”.

Gigi Hadid's photos

The new momma is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal life. She also revealed her daughter’s name on her Insta handle’s bio as she added ‘Khai’s mom’ to her intro. The supermodel recently uploaded a pair of selfie images. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white crop top. She wore minimal makeup and flaunted her long blonde hair as she kept them loose. While sharing the pictures, she informed her fans that she is back to work. She wrote, “workin 9-5”.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of her friends from the industry dropped lovely comments. Jacquemus wrote, “Oui” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Marielle Hadid too commented, “Hair goals". Hayden Williams simply called her ‘gorgeous’. Alana Hadid commented, “What a way to make a living” with a pair of clapping emoticons. Amanda called the singer ‘stunning’ and dropped a shining star and heart-eyed face emoticon.

Image Source: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

