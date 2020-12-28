Simu Liu Deletes Tweets Criticising Mark Wahlberg After Signing Up For Movie With Him

Canadian actor Simu Liu has come under the scanner for deleting some of his tweets against Mark Wahlberg. In the deleted tweets, Simu Liu has criticised Mark Wahlberg for beating up a helpless Vietnamese man with a stick. He deleted the tweets after signing up for a movie with the latter. He has issued a clarification on Instagram about the same. Read ahead to know more.

Simu Liu’s tweets on Mark Wahlberg

Actor and stuntman Simu Liu deleted a couple of tweets against Mark Wahlberg after he has signed up for a movie titled Arthur with him. In the tweets, he was criticising Mark Wahlberg for beating an innocent Vietnamese man with a stick when he was 16 years old. He also has issued a clarification on Instagram about the same saying that he has deleted the tweets as a gesture of professionalism and hopefully positive change.

Liu had tweeted in 2018, ‘Let me get this straight, Mark Wahlberg beat a helpless Vietnamese man with a stick until he passed out when he was 16, and is attempting to get the courts to grant him an official pardon on the basis that he's 'turned his life around'?" According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Mark Wahlberg was convicted of adult assault when he was 16-years-old. He was sentenced to jail for three months but was released within 45 days. In 2014, Wahlberg has requested that he be pardoned for his crime and also said that he has turned his life around.

A collage of the now-deleted tweets was uploaded by him. In the caption of the post, Simu Liu has written that he was angry when he criticised Wahlberg. He also wrote that it does not mean there is no room for growth and work together.

Simu Liu has also mentioned in the caption of the post that he signed up to get on-board the film Arthur was he absolutely adored the script of the movie. He also summarised the plot of the movie by saying that it revolves around how a dog saves the lives of four-race adventurers. He also explained that he has a pet dog himself and therefore the movie hit him hard.

Of the upcoming Simu Liu's movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the most awaited one. The movie is based on the Marvel comics' character Shang-Chi. The titular character of Shang-Chi is being played by Simu Liu.

