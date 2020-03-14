Meghan Markle And Gigi Hadid Look Stunning In Emilia Wickstead Cape Outfits

Recently the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently made headlines in her green cape dress by designer Emilia Wick. But incidentally, supermodel Gigi Hadid was also spotted in a similar cape jumpsuit by the same designer. Fashionistas all over are breaking the internet battling over who wore the cape outfit better.

Meghan Markle

For the recent annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle wore this Emilia Wickstead creation. It was an emerald green dress with full-sleeves and a cape detail on one shoulder. Meghan Markle paired it with nude stilettos and an emerald green fascinator hat. She also carried black handbag as an accessory. She kept her makeup minimalistic with kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips while going for a side-swept slick bun.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, was seen last year in a similar cape dress by the same designer, Emilia Wickstead. Instead of a dress, the supermodel had opted for a light-blue jumpsuit with full sleeves and cape detail on one shoulder. The jumpsuit had a corset-like detail too. Gigi Hadid opted for blue snakeskin stilettos and silver hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Her makeup consisted of cat-lined, smokey eyes and peachy lipstick.

Image source: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Emilia Wickstead Instagram