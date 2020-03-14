The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Meghan Markle And Gigi Hadid Look Stunning In Emilia Wickstead Cape Outfits

Fashion

Meghan Markle was recently spotted in an Emilia Wickstead creation which was similar to what Gigi Hadid had worn last year. Here's who slayed the cape-look.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Meghan Markle

Recently the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently made headlines in her green cape dress by designer Emilia Wick. But incidentally, supermodel Gigi Hadid was also spotted in a similar cape jumpsuit by the same designer. Fashionistas all over are breaking the internet battling over who wore the cape outfit better.

Meghan Markle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

For the recent annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle wore this Emilia Wickstead creation. It was an emerald green dress with full-sleeves and a cape detail on one shoulder. Meghan Markle paired it with nude stilettos and an emerald green fascinator hat. She also carried black handbag as an accessory. She kept her makeup minimalistic with kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips while going for a side-swept slick bun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@hrhofsussex) on

Also Read: Times Priyanka Chopra Turned Out To Be 'a True Friend' To Meghan Markle

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@hrhofsussex) on

Also Read: School Head Boy Hugs Meghan Markle During School Visit, Calls Her Beautiful

Gigi Hadid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, was seen last year in a similar cape dress by the same designer, Emilia Wickstead. Instead of a dress, the supermodel had opted for a light-blue jumpsuit with full sleeves and cape detail on one shoulder. The jumpsuit had a corset-like detail too. Gigi Hadid opted for blue snakeskin stilettos and silver hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Her makeup consisted of cat-lined, smokey eyes and peachy lipstick. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Also Read: Meghan Markle Wants To Be A Superhero Next & Join The 'Marvel' Family?

Also Read: Harry And Meghan Markle In London For Final Royal Duties'

Image source: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Emilia Wickstead Instagram

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Owaisi
OWAISI SLAMS KEJRIWAL ON ANTI-NPR
Reddy
REDDY ON FAROOQ ABDULLAH'S RELEASE
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
Coronavirus
PAK CLOSES KARTARPUR CORRIDOR
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE