Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Have Finally Revealed The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Read More

Its been four months since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had their baby daughter. The pair’s fans were thrilled when they heard the news that the 25-year-old American model was expecting her first child with boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik. Ever since the pair had their daughter, fans were excited to know what baby name will the couple pick for their firstborn. However, after a long way, Gigi Hadid’s baby’s name is finally made public.

Gigi Hadid's baby's name

Hadid revealed her baby daughters name in a very lowkey way. Only a few days ago, the model sneakily changed her Instagram bio and added the line, “khai’s mom” to it. The family also just celebrated the Zayn’s 28th birthday. Gigi took to her Instagram recently and shared a picture with her beau and captioned it, “Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you a long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever Wish you the best every single day.”

Source: Gigi Hadid (Instagram)

After Khai was born, the trio has been getting in a lot of special bonding time. After Khai was born, Zayn announced her arrival on Twitter, writing, "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautifulðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Khai meaning and pronunciation

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the word Khai, is of Egyptian origin and means, the chosen one or royalty. Another report in How to pronounce, suggests that Khai is pronounced as Kha-i, K-ay or Khai. However, fans will only be able to know the pronunciation of name for sure when Zayn and Gigi reveal it.

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy news

Gigi Hadid's Twitter is filled with her answering questions related to her pregnancy. When her fan asked the question, she replied, "Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show bless". Later on, Gigi also shared a video from Tom Ford show on her Instagram. Check out the tweet and her post on Instagram.

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show ðŸ¤¯ I was so nauseous backstage ðŸ˜… but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show ðŸ¥– ðŸ§€ bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

