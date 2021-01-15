Zayn Malik Sings 'Chaudhvi Ka Chand' In New Album, Fans Deem It "highlight Of The Year"

Zayn Malik is making his fans swoon with his new album. The former One Direction star released his third studio album, titled Nobody is Listening. Apart from the album, Zayn Malik’s fans are freaking out on Twitter as the singer is singing late singer Mohammad Rafi’s hit track Chaudhvi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope. Find out more details about this story below.

Zayn Malik sings ‘Chaudhvi Ka Chand’ in new album

Zayn Malik was an integral part of British-Irish boyband One Direction. But after his departure from the band, Malik went in a separate direction and started working as a solo artist. Since Zayn Malik has produced three albums. He recently released his third album titled, Nobody is Listening. The album is already trending on social media and is creating an immense buzz among his fans.

The 11-track album is pop for sure but extremely laid back at the same time. This laidback approach seems to have struck a chord with the fans. Especially one song from Zayn Malik’s new album is creating an immense buzz. This track titled Tightrope has become popular among Bollywood music lovers since Zayn is singing a popular Mohammad Rafi track.

Tightrope features Mohammad Rafi’s song Chaudhavi Ka Chand. The chorus of this famous retro track has been featured in the song. Zayn himself can be heard crooning the chorus and adding a new flavour to the English. Zayn is a Pakistani British citizen and has discussed his fondness for Bollywood music and films in past interviews, hence this little Hindi snippet is a perfect example of the same. Many Bollywood fans of Twitter shared the same emotion. Take a look at these tweets here.

Chaudhvi ka chand ho

Ya Aftab ho

Jo bhi ho tum khuda ki kasam

Lajawab ho



I WILL PROBABLY NEVER BE OKAY KNOWING THAT ZAYN SANG SOME LINES FROM A MOHAMMED RAFI SONG ! 😭

THANK YOU @zaynmalik FOR BLESSING DESIS! 🙏

Definitely the highlight of the album for me!#NobodyIsListening — Sameeha #TCOE (@niallerstorm) January 14, 2021

CHAUDHVI KA CHAND HO YA AFTAB HO JO BHI HO TUM KHUDA KI KASAM LAJAWAB HO @zaynmalik nothing has ever sounded more beautiful. 😫😫😫😫😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Haniya Is Listening (@_haniya__) January 15, 2021

@zaynmalik singing

Chaudhvi ka chand ho

Ya Aftab ho

Jo bhi ho tum KHUDA ki kasam

Lajawab ho



Was the highlight of this year. I AM SO HAPPY. I LOVE THE ALBUM. #NOBODYISLISTENING #TIGHTROPE — Regina Philange (@regina_028) January 14, 2021

That chaudhvi ka Chand blew me away 😍😍🥺 listening to you singing Hindi song melts my heart ❤️ the passion you sang that line actually made me so emotional #SongOfTheDay #NobodyIsListening #WeAreListening @zaynmalik definitely my favourite from the album 🔥❤️ — Vaishu (@frndsmastii) January 15, 2021

But this is not the first time that Zayn Malik has sung a Bollywood track. A few years ago, Zayn Malik had released him covering the songs Allah Ke Bande and Allah Duhai Hai. Both the tracks garnered a lot of attention. Since then fans have been waiting for him to collaborate with Indian music producers and composers.

