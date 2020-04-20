Cody Simpson Talks About His Relationship With Ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid; Read More

Cody Simpson's dating life had its ups and downs but the singer isn't hesitant to speak about it. In fact, recently in an interview with an Australian daily, singer Cody Simpson revealed how the women in his lives have taught him a lot including 'humility'. While he spoke a lot about current flame Miley Cyrus, Simpson also mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid's name in the interview.

Cody Simpson talks about the women in his life

In the interview, Cody Simpson revealed how he had dated Gigi Hadid for two years. He said that the highly publicised nature of the relationship and the constant interference of the paparazzi were the reasons why the two celebs mutually decided to end their relationship. He also went on to add that he liked how he was surrounded by "independent women who are strong individuals". However, the singer said he was never heartbroken in a relationship, only "disappointed".

Also Read: Gigi Hadid's Recipe For Burrito Bowl Using Leftovers Is Something To Try During Quarantine

Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid had split back in 2014 before reuniting for a brief period in 2015. Back then, in an interview with an international daily, Simpson had revealed how the split was amicable and he would "always" love his ex-girlfriend. He further revealed that soon after the break up with Gigi Hadid, he realised he had "strayed" away from who he really was.

Also Read: Is Zayn Malik Hinting At His Relationship With Gigi Hadid In The Unreleased Song 'Hurt'?

In the present interview with the Australian daily, Cody Simpson spoke about his current girlfriend, Miley Cyrus. The two have been dating since October last year. Cody complimented Miley on being a "creative and inspiring, fiercely independent" who also encourages him to be his own person. He further added that Miley Cyrus inspired his art including his poems.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Blushes & Smiles As Cody Simpson Reads Out His Poetry For Her; Watch

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Gives Partner Cody Simpson A Gorgeous Makeover; Watch

Also Read: Gigi Hadid & Jennifer Aniston Twin In The Same Black Versace Dress

Image credit: Cody Simpson Instagram, Gigi Hadid Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.