Gigi Hadid's Recipe For Burrito Bowl Using Leftovers Is Something To Try During Quarantine

With the Coronavirus quarantine extended till May 3, 2020, it seems that going out for fancy dinners has to be put on hold for some time now. However, American supermodel Gigi Hadid has come to everyone's rescue as the celebrity keeps posting recipes for interesting dishes. She also provides video and picture tutorials for them. Recently, she shared the burrito bowl's recipe on her Instagram story.

The first layer in the burrito bowl's recipe that Gigi Hadid added was black beans. She also said in the caption that people can get creative with the ingredients and add whatever they want. They can also use leftovers from other dishes at home.

The next ingredient Gigi added was grated cheese which will later melt over the beans creating a nice, gooey layer.

The third layer for the burrito bowl was chunky pieces of chicken. This, Gigi said, was leftover from her previous dinner.

The fourth layer added by Gigi was caramelised onions and bell peppers. Other ingredients like lettuce and corn kernels can also be added.

For the last step to the burrito bowl's recipe, Gigi added guacamole made of avocado mash and tomatoes, cilantro, garlic and onions. She also asked everyone to keep tasting dish and add salt, pepper and chilli powder accordingly

One can have this with tortilla chips as Gigi Hadid suggested or even nachos. Cooked rice can also be added a layer in the burrito bowl. One can also substitute the guacamole with chipotle cream sauce. The ingredients for the chipotle cream sauce is as follows

one cup of sour cream

one tablespoon of chipotle paste

one clove garlic, pressed

juice of one lime

salt according to taste

