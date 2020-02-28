Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Have Been Setting Friendship Goals Through The Years

Taylor Swift is known for her music and her large fan following. But one more thing that Taylor is famous for is her 'squad of girlfriends'. She leaves no chance to flaunt her friendship with these girls and one of them is model Gigi Hadid. Gigi and Taylor have been close friends since the time they were seen together in 2014 at a party.

Taylor and Gigi set BFF goals

Taylor and Gigi do not hold back to show the strength of girls supporting girls. On Taylor's recent birthday, Gigi had shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram. She had shared pictures of herself along with Taylor. She called her 'her T' and talked about how Taylor is a phenomenon. She added that Taylor is a rare combination of being inimitable along with being someone who makes hearts feel at home with her generosity.

Taylor gushing over Gigi

In an interview given by Taylor to a leading fashion magazine, she had talked about what it's like to be friends with Gigi Hadid. The singer confessed that whenever she needs an advice, she goes to Gigi. She talked about how Gigi has the ability to make things simple and doable. Taylor also added that Gigi treats everyone the way she would want to be treated. She listens to everyone and is a kind and inclusive person.

All this shows that there is a great friendship between Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid. Hadid, in an interview with an entertainment portal, had shared that together, they want to share the message of 'supporting one's friends'. They also want to show that there is more power when everyone goes together hand in hand.

