Gigi Hadid's Ex Tyler Cameron Spends Quality Time With Instagram Model Ireland Borba?

The Bachelorette fame Tyler Cameron has created quite a stir after reports of him dating Instagram model Ireland Borba has surfaced online. As per Page Six, the duo has been spending some quality time with each other. Tyler Cameron previously grabbed headlines for his famous fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Now, according to the outlet’s source, something’s cooking between Tyler and Ireland Borba.

Tyler Cameron is dating an Instagram model?

According to the report, after a dinner with friends in New York, Tyler Cameron was spotted heading off to spend some quality time with Instagram model Ireland Borba. Before returning home to Florida, the report claims that the duo spent the evening together. However, when asked about his equation with Borba, Tyler Cameron reportedly said that ‘they are not dating’.

Tyler Cameron hit the headlines back in August 2019, when he was repeatedly spotted with Gigi Hadid. From dinner dates to weekend getaways, the duo was seen spending quality time together. Although the two never officially confirmed their relationship, however, multiple reports claimed that love was brewing between the two. As per Entertainment Tonight, a source close to both unveiled that the two are ‘casually dating’.

The portal also suggested that Gigi and Tylor are enjoying building a friendship by going on dates and having fun together. In October 2019, US Weekly stated that the two broke up nearly two months of dating each other. ‘Tyler is single, he and Gigi Hadid are no longer together’, a source told the publication. Even Cameron, during his appearance on Watch What Happen Live hinted that he may be ‘single’.

Soon after this, another report from the same publication stated that Tyler’s relationship with Cameron may be over but he has kept lines of communication open with his ex-girlfriend. On the other hand, even Ireland Borba became the talk of the town when her past relationship with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the headlines. In 2019, the pair were spotted on a date at a Top Golf in Tampa, Florida. Now, the news of Tyler and Borba dating has made fans curious.

(Image Source: Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Instagram)

