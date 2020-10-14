Who Is Tyler Cameron? Everything You Need To Know About 'The Bachelorette' S15 Star

Tyler Cameron caught fans' attention on 'The Bachelorette' season 15 starring Hannah Brown. This 27-year old model couldn’t win Hannah’s heart in the show, but managed to earn a huge fanbase. Tyler hails from Jupiter, Florida, and works as a model. He goes by the name of tylerjcameron3 on Instagram and has over 2.2 million followers. Here are all the surprising facts about Tyler Cameron’s personal life, career, and family that fans would love to know about. Read to know about the model’s journey.
Tyler was born on 31 January 1993 and currently lives in Boca Raton. The model is the eldest of the three siblings. Tyler had mentioned in the show that the financial troubles played a huge role in their parent’s separation. He lost his waterfront property at the time of recession and eventually, his parents' marriage crumbled too.
Cameron attended Wake Forest University where he played as a backup quarterback for the team. He had initially planned to play professional football, but his football career ended due to his shoulder injury. He then went on to earn his MBA from Florida Atlantic and used his athletic physique to work as a full-time model. He is currently working with many agencies for his modelling gig. He was first discovered on Instagram, but became a renowned American personality after appearing on 'The Bachelorette'.
Feeling so thankful right now. Thankful for my parents for always pushing me and demanding excellence. Thankful for @coachpartridge taking a chance on me as a transfer looking for a home. Thankful for Coach Hurd and @emilyhurd2 for putting up with me over the last few years. I will forever cherish the bond we all have created. Thankful for my teammates for taking me in as one of their own without any hesitation from the jump. Especially that tight end room. @dustin_trippy @hbryant478 J Raine, @the_great_80 @wjwilson9 you’ll always be my brothers. That was a special unit and loved growing up with you guys. Excited for what the future has in store for all of you. Thankful for @heather_smith8 for always looking out for me and someone to talk with know matter how busy. @bennett_adam for always keeping my groins good to go and keeping my body somewhat intact. Can forget about you my guy! @fau_football thank you for the greatest two years of football I’ve ever experienced. Stoked to see where this program is heading. Can’t forget about @chegg @coursehero @quizlet and google. Without all of you this masters degree wouldn’t be possible. #MBA #heismaninparadise #CaptainOut✌🏼
Cameron started his Bachelorette journey in 2019, in the 15th season of the show. The duo seemed to have a great connection and spent a lot of time together, thus he ended up having plenty of screen time throughout the show. During his time on the show, Cameron who was also known for his feminist opinions and encouraging Hannah throughout often came to her defence when she was a victim of casual sexism on the show. He managed to reach the finale, but was eliminated by Hannah Brown. Watch his date with Hannah here:
After Cameron’s elimination, Brown ended up handing the rose to Jedd Wyatt. She later revealed that she had to break up with Jedd after discovering that he was already in a relationship with another woman. Fans were delighted to see Brown asking Cameron for another date and he had accepted. However, that did not work out and their relationship was called off.
Outside of 'The Bachelorette', Tyler teamed up with Optimum Nutrition for their Better Than Before Program. The program saw a free series of live-streamed events that gave participants an opportunity to work out and learn alongside Tyler, and other celebrities. More importantly, Tyler started a new YouTube series for fans to share a view of his real life. Other than that, Tyler had also made an appearance on a show called ‘Single Title’ as Danny in the episode Chez Second Grade.
According to a report by Enews, Tyler Cameron loves scuba diving and playing football. His favourite colour is blue and he is a true foodie. The Bchelorette's Tyler's height is 6ft 2 inches and he weighs 82 kgs. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
A report by illuminaryworth.com states that Tyler's net worth is evaluated at $450,000 as of 2020.
