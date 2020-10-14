Who Is Tyler Cameron? Everything You Need To Know About 'The Bachelorette' S15 Star

Tyler Cameron caught fans' attention on 'The Bachelorette' season 15 starring Hannah Brown. This 27-year old model couldn’t win Hannah’s heart in the show, but managed to earn a huge fanbase. Tyler hails from Jupiter, Florida, and works as a model. He goes by the name of tylerjcameron3 on Instagram and has over 2.2 million followers. Here are all the surprising facts about Tyler Cameron’s personal life, career, and family that fans would love to know about. Read to know about the model’s journey.

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron’s personal life and family

Tyler was born on 31 January 1993 and currently lives in Boca Raton. The model is the eldest of the three siblings. Tyler had mentioned in the show that the financial troubles played a huge role in their parent’s separation. He lost his waterfront property at the time of recession and eventually, his parents' marriage crumbled too.

Education and career

Cameron attended Wake Forest University where he played as a backup quarterback for the team. He had initially planned to play professional football, but his football career ended due to his shoulder injury. He then went on to earn his MBA from Florida Atlantic and used his athletic physique to work as a full-time model. He is currently working with many agencies for his modelling gig. He was first discovered on Instagram, but became a renowned American personality after appearing on 'The Bachelorette'.

Tyler Cameron’s The Bachelorette journey

Cameron started his Bachelorette journey in 2019, in the 15th season of the show. The duo seemed to have a great connection and spent a lot of time together, thus he ended up having plenty of screen time throughout the show. During his time on the show, Cameron who was also known for his feminist opinions and encouraging Hannah throughout often came to her defence when she was a victim of casual sexism on the show. He managed to reach the finale, but was eliminated by Hannah Brown. Watch his date with Hannah here:

Cameron’s Relationship Timeline

After Cameron’s elimination, Brown ended up handing the rose to Jedd Wyatt. She later revealed that she had to break up with Jedd after discovering that he was already in a relationship with another woman. Fans were delighted to see Brown asking Cameron for another date and he had accepted. However, that did not work out and their relationship was called off.

Cameron’s other projects

Outside of 'The Bachelorette', Tyler teamed up with Optimum Nutrition for their Better Than Before Program. The program saw a free series of live-streamed events that gave participants an opportunity to work out and learn alongside Tyler, and other celebrities. More importantly, Tyler started a new YouTube series for fans to share a view of his real life. Other than that, Tyler had also made an appearance on a show called ‘Single Title’ as Danny in the episode Chez Second Grade.

The Bachelorette's Tyler's height and other details

According to a report by Enews, Tyler Cameron loves scuba diving and playing football. His favourite colour is blue and he is a true foodie. The Bchelorette's Tyler's height is 6ft 2 inches and he weighs 82 kgs. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The Bachelorette's Tyler's net worth

A report by illuminaryworth.com states that Tyler's net worth is evaluated at $450,000 as of 2020.

