Gigi Hadid's Weekly Round Up: Know What She Has Been Up To This Week

Gigi Hadid recently confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Zayn Malik on a live talk show and took social media by storm. The pregnancy rumours had been doing the rounds on the internet for a while and her fans had been waiting for hints and revelations. Gigi Hadid is an American fashion model and has millions of followers who look up to her for her sense of style. She recently celebrated her 25th birthday and the pictures had been doing the rounds on the internet, along with her pregnancy revelation. Read on to get a weekly round-up for Gigi Hadid.

Weekly celeb round-up for Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid confirmed pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with family

Gigi Hadid will play a virtual charity tennis match

Gigi Hadid has been making efforts towards raising funds and awareness for Coronavirus relief. On social media, she has been encouraging and urging people to donate towards various fund reliefs. Recently, it was announced on social media that Gigi Hadid would be playing a virtual charity tennis match with Serena Williams. Check out the post below.

Social Media updates

