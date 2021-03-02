Gillian Anderson Thanks Ex-beau Peter Morgan In Her Golden Globe Acceptance Speech

American star Gillian Anderson was honoured with the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for her role Margaret Thatcher in Netflix's show The Crown. While accepting her second Golden Globe, the X-Files actor thanked her ex-boyfriend and creator of the web series The Crown, Peter Morgan, in her speech. She also extended gratitude to her casting director for choosing her for the role. Here's what she has said.

Also Read | Gillian Anderson Thanks Her Hair And Makeup Team For Her 'Thatcher Helmet' In The Crown

Gillian Anderson's speech

Also Read | Helen Mirren To Join Gillian Anderson & Others For Lionsgate's White Bird: A Wonder Story

"Oh my God. Firstly, thank you very much to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to my fellow nominees and to Peter Morgan for imagining that I could inhibit Mrs. T." Later, she added, "And to Nina Gold, the casting director who believed him or visa versa, however, it worked. To Peter Morgan for writing an exquisitely multidimensional character against the odds".

Congratulations to @GillianA for winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/rIylJebR13 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Anderson gave away her award acceptance speech in her American accent and stunned all the viewers. Her fans were left confused and could not stop themselves from reacting on Twitter. While some were praising her for the award, others were amazed by listening to her accent. The actor recently sparked rumours about her and her ex-boyfriend Peter Morgan's getting back together. Reportedly, the couple who broke up in late 2020, recently stayed together in the Czech Republic while Gillian was shooting for one of her upcoming films. Here's what her fans have been saying ever since she received the award.

Also Read | Golden Globe 2021: Gillian Anderson Is 'quite Teary' After Being Nominated For 'The Crown'

78th Golden Globe Awards

Also Read | Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' Wins The Best Television Drama Series

The Golden Globe Awards was pushed for two months in 2021 due to the pandemic. The virtual ceremony, co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, was the first bi-coastal ceremony. The nominations for all categories were announced on February 3, 2021, while Norman Lear and Jane Fonda were announced as the recipients of the Carol Burnett Award and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, respectively. Meanwhile, Anderson was not the only one receiving a Golden Globe from The Crown. The Netflix show won four titles including The Best TV Series (Drama).

Image Source: Gillian Anderson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.