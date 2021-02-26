Helen Mirren To Join Gillian Anderson & Others For Lionsgate's White Bird: A Wonder Story

Academy award-winning actress Helen Mirren is all set to appear in White Bird: A Wonder Story. Based on a graphic novel of the same name byRJ Palacio, the movie will serve as a creative companion to the studio's 2017 hit "Wonder", featuring Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

According to Deadline, actors Ariella Glaser and Orlando Schwerdt will play the lead roles, while Bryce Gheisar will reprise his role of Julian Albans from 'Wonder'.

Also read: Meghan Markle's Huge $1K Ring Has Got Fans Thinking About The Baby's Gender; Read

More about Helen Mirren on White Bird: A Wonder Story

According to te report, the film will follow Julian Albans, from Wonder, who is visited by his 'Grandmere' from Paris. The boy who used to be a bully transforms listening to her remarkable story of compassion. In Nazi-occupied France, a young grandmere goes into hiding with a school friend's help. Soon they fall in love in a secret world of their own making. Oscar-winner Helen Mirren will play the role of Grandmere. Ariella Glaser’s character is Sara, the young Grandmère as a child in Nazi-occupied France, Orlando Schwerdt will play Julien, a classmate who hides Sara at great personal risk while Gillian Anderson will play Julien’s mother.

Also read: Rebel Wilson To Star In High School Comedy 'Senior Year' For Paramount Players

Director Marc Forster expressed his delight about Helen Mirren joining the cast saying he was deeply honoured and that Mirren brings an "immeasurable level of depth, humanity, and empathy to her roles". Forster praised her further, calling her a true artist. The President of the Lionsgate Group also talked about Helen Mirren joining the cast, expressing how it was exciting that a revered actress as that loved the story of the film enough to join it. He also spoke to the portal about White Bird: A Wonder Story, saying it is the kind of movie that "the world needs now".

Helen Mirren's movies and career overview

Helen Mirren is all set to make appearances in a number of upcoming projects. The 75-year-old actress also has an official Instagram account on which she is active relatively often. Helen Mirren's latest includes her future appearances in Amazon's Sci-Fi series called Solos and will also reprise her role as Queenie in the next Fast & Furious sequel titled, F9. Helen has won one Academy Award, four BAFTA Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, and one Tony Award over the course of her vast career.

Also read: Sacha Baron Cohen Officially Retires From Playing Borat; Says 'It Got Too Dangerous'

Also read: Tom Holland Believes Sony And Marvel Have Settled 'Spider-Man' Deal For The Long Term

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.