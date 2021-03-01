Gillian Anderson Thanks Her Hair And Makeup Team For Her 'Thatcher Helmet' In The Crown

Gillian Anderson bagged her second Golden Globes for her role as Margaret Thatcher in the hit historical drama, The Crown. In her virtual acceptance speech, Gillian thanked the team of The Crown and specifically thanked her hair and makeup team for her distinct look as Margaret Thatcher. The actress also surprised her fans by accepting her award in an American accent.

The Crown's Gillian Anderson thanks her makeup team

Gillian then went to thank her makeup and hair team for perfectly executing her hairdo for the series. She thanked Cate Hall and Stacey Holman who headed the team of hair and makeup for the 'extraordinary' look. She funnily referred to her big blonde hairdo as 'Thatcher helmet' and appreciated her team for putting in the effort of executing her look.

Gillian Anderson played the role of Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in the Golden Globes 2021 Winner The Crown. The 52-year-old actress won the Golden Globes for supporting actress in a series and gave her acceptance speech via video. In her virtual acceptance speech, The Crown actress thanked the creator of the series, Peter Morgan, who believed in her to play the role of Margaret.

Gillian Anderson wins the Golden Globe for the best supporting actress

Pic Credit: Gillian Anderson Instagram.

The actress took home the award for the best-supporting actress at the 2021 Golden Globes awards. This is the actress' second Golden Globe, her first being Best Actress in The X-Files. Her acting as the UK Politician Margaret Thatcher won several hearts as many fans took to social media to congratulate the actress and called it a 'well-deserved win'. The Golden Globe nominees in the same category were Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown, Julia Garner in Ozark, Annie Murphy in Schitt's Creek, and Cynthia Nixon in Rached.

The Crown wins big at the Golden Globes Awards

Golden Globes 2021 winner The Crown and its cast took home some of the biggest awards of the night. It won the Best Drama TV series against competitors like Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark, and Rached. The cast members bagged several awards like Josh O'Connor won Actor in Drama TV series, and Emma Corrin won Actress in Drama TV Series. Olivia Coleman was a nominee for Actress in a Drama TV Series.

