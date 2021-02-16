Post Gina Carano's Ousting, Hasbro Cancels Planned Toys Based On Her Character: Reports

Eminent toymaker Hasbro reportedly decided to drop the plans concerning the toys based on Star Wars' The Mandalorian's Gina Carano's character, Cara Dune. As per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the toymaker has taken the decision in question following Gina Carano's supposed dishonourable discharge due to a set of offensive social media posts by her, in which she reportedly drew parallels between present-day America and Nazi-ruled Germany. The report also quoted the concerned officials saying that the toys based on Cara Dune were an instant hit at the time of their launch back in 2020, which is why they began taking pre-orders for the same ahead of the production of a fresh batch of Cara Dune's action figures. The officials were even quoted saying that due to the recent events, Hasbro has chosen to pull the plug on the production of Cara Dune action figures.

What was Gina Carano's social media controversy all about?

Online reports that read something on the lines of "Gina Carano fired" began surfacing sometime around February 11th. As per one such report on Variety.com, Carano, in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories, equated the political scenario of the United States to that of Germany that was once ruled by the Adolf Hitler-led Nazis. The report stated that Carano proposed that in order to achieve the eradication of Jews, the Nazis made the neighbours of the Jewish residents of Germany dislike them, which supposedly gave the Nazis a green card for the acts that they were seen committing in the immediate future. This kind of social media behaviour on the part of Gina Carano is consistent with her online activities in the past. Previously, Gina Carano was seen sharing her less-than-popular views on her social media handle, which brought her a lot of social media backlash.

What else did Gina Carano say & its aftermath:

Coming back to Gina Carano's social media controversy, a handful of minutes later, the actor was seen sharing a post that read something on the lines of "Jeff Epstein didn't kill himself", presumably suggesting a conspiracy that was orchestrated in order to bring the infamous financier down. This led to the Twitterati making an appeal to Lucasfilms and its parent company, Disney for the removal of Carano from the show. The online campaign presumably led to Lucasfilm showing the door to their Cara Dune, as evidenced by the statement which was widely circulated by the Disney-owned production house which read that Carano is no longer employed by the production company and the production company has no plans of putting the actor on their payroll again any time soon.

