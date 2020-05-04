Russell Crowe marks 20 years of 'Gladiator' with iconic quote, netizens hail 'masterpiece'

Numerous film release every year, but very few stand out and leave an impact on the minds of viewers. Even fewer films attain cult status and be remembered many years later. One such film has been Gladiator.

As the period action drama completed two decades, Russell Crowe remembered one of his most iconic films. As it marked twenty years of its release, the lead actor quoted one of the most iconic dialogues of the film, “What we do in life, echoes in Eternity…” and it was enough to send his fans into a frenzy.

Here’s the post:

20 years ago today Gladiator was released in cinemas in Australia.



What we do in life, echoes in Eternity... — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 3, 2020

The dialogue was delivered by Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russel Crowe, in front of the members of his army in the forest.

Watch the scene here:

Netizens went gaga over the tweet, terming the film as a ‘masterpiece’, ‘classic’, ‘amazing’ and more.

Here are the reactions:

Thank you Russell, and everyone else involved in the making of this amazing film. #Gladiator20 pic.twitter.com/G6MBplhAYX — Mary (@marykk196) May 3, 2020

So thankful for this film and the many others you have made. You won the crowd and continue to do so! 👏👏👏

Best wishes always!☮❤ pic.twitter.com/tcy5Wu6F9d — 🐚Shell Bee🐝 (@ShellLvsBenWade) May 3, 2020

Masterpiece, love this film. — GrayGhost84 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@grayghost84) May 3, 2020

Gladiator traced the story of Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius and his journey as a gladiator to avengers the murders of his family. Apart from reportedly minting over $400 million at the box office, won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Russell Crowe took home the Best Actor award. Best Costume Design, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects were also honoured at the Academy Awards.

Gladiator was directed by Blade Runner fame Ridley Scott and starred current Oscar Best Actor holder Joaquin Phoenix, and other actors like Connie Nielsen, Ralf Möller, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, John Shrapnel and Richard Harris.

