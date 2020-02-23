Icelandic Band's Song Goes Viral After Receiving Russell Crowe's Approval

Söngvakeppnin is an annual music competition in Iceland and this year 'Think About Things' by Daði Freyr and his band Gagnamagnið has swiftly become a viral hit. The video of the song uploaded on YouTube showcases the most compelling choreography and it has already received more than two lakh views and over 6,000 likes. The Icelandic band has also caught the attention of actor Russell Crowe and UK TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Freyr said that he is 208cm tall and he is used to being noticed. However, when Freyr go to know that Russel Crowe tweeted his song, Freyr said that 'he is the Gladiator'. Furthermore, he said that he is getting a similar feeling to when he first competed in Söngvakeppnin three years ago.

Freyr reportedly said that the song 'Think About Things' is about his ten-months-old daughter. He said that he starting to understand his daughter a little better now, but in the beginning, he added that it was 'weird' because he couldn't understand and had no idea what she thinks about him. Nevertheless, he said that he is now excited to know what his daughter 'thinks about things' in general. He believes that his daughter will have strong opinions about 'things' that will challenge the way he has thought about life.

His band Gagnamagnið or also known as The Data is a fictional band made especially for the contest. The band comprises Freyr's wife, three friends and his sister. While Freyr is the lead singer, his wife plays the piano. Two of his friends are on bass and drums and his sister on backing vocals alongside his another friend. The finale of the annual music contest is all set to take place on February 29.

