Gleb Savchenko's Former Wife Elena 'pissed' At Him After His Getaway With Cassie Scerbo

Dancing with the Stars Pro Dancer Gleb Savchenko’s estranged wife Elena Samodanova is ‘pissed’ at him after he was snapped vacationing with rumoured girlfriend and actor Cassie Scerbo over the weekend. The couple was also accompanied by their DWTS peers Chrishell Stause and her beau Keo Motsepe. However, after Gleb’s recent photograph with Keo from their getaway did rounds on the internet, his former wife Elena expressed her disappointment about the same in a live session on Instagram.

Elena opens up about her fallout with Gleb Savchenko

A report by People magazine suggested that Dancing with the Stars contestant and his actor lover Cassie Scerbo went on a beachy getaway to Cancun, Mexico. Now, in a live Instagram session with her fans on Instagram, Elena was seen making pancakes with her and Gleb’s three-year-old daughter Zlata. During her live session wherein she documented her process of preparing scrumptious pancakes, the estranged wife of the DTWS Pro Dancer answered a bunch of fan questions as well.

Whilst her interaction with everyone, a fan asked her about the future of Pro Dance L.A., a dance academy which has been operated by the former couple together. Thus, in her response, the 36-year-old said, "We've tried to figure out if we're going to be running it together". She added, "Not at this moment, I'm just too pissed at him. So, I won't be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later..."

For the unversed, after claiming that her husband is in a romantic relationship with Cassie Scerbo, Gleb Savchenko's wife and the DWTS Pro Dancer himself announced their split in their respective Instagram handles back in November. The former couple has been married for 14 years now before they decided to part ways. Meanwhile, Gleb shared a picture with DWTS partner Chrishell Stause's newfound lover Keo and penned a sweet note for him. Sharing two photographs from his recent getaway to Mexico with Cassie, Keo, Chrishell, he wrote, "2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy".

