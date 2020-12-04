Tom Bergeron Announces His Exit From 'Dancing With The Stars'; Replaced By Tyra Banks

Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron recently revealed that he will not be seen as a host on the popular dance competition show. Though he did hint about his exit a few months ago through Twitter, he finally confirmed the news as per recent reports. Read on for details.

Tom Bergeron will no longer be Dancing with the Stars host

Tom Bergeron became Dancing with the Stars host in 2005 when the show began. He was a part of the show till season 29 and recently made an exit from the show, with Tyra Banks being the new host of the show. According to an article by Businessworld, Tom Bergeron recently confirmed that he has no plans to ever return to the ABC’s dance competition TV series. According to the reports by Fox News, the artist revealed how his present life is being away from the spotlight.

As all his fans were devastated to hear the news of his exit, he responded that when people say that they will not watch the show until he is back, he stated how there was no ‘until’ there. He also added that the train had already left the station. Talking about his journey on the show, he said that there were some precious moments he shared on the show and revealed how it was all about the friends he gained both on and off the camera.

Tom Bergeron also mentioned how he used to throw midseason parties for the staff and the cast in order to build up unity amongst them. Speaking about his shows, he stated that he felt fortunate for his accomplishments as he has been a part of two network shows for 15 years each and mentioned how his life’s been good.

The Dancing with the Stars host also revealed how he did not have any real fire in his gut to continue with the show. Earlier in July 2020, he tweeted how Dancing with the Stars will be continuing without him and how it had been an incredible 15-year run. He also added how this had been the most unexpected gift of his career and felt grateful for the lifelong friendships made.

In response, ABC stated how he will forever be a part of the show and shared their sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make the show a success. Even Tyra Banks stated in an interview how it was a challenge for her to replace Tom and Erin, the former hosts of the show.

Tom Bergeron’s shows

Some of his shows include Entertainment Tonight, Good Morning America, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Hollywood Squares, and many others.

