Who Is Daniella From DWTS Married To? Know More About The Choreographer's Husband

Daniella Karagach Pashkova is a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars. Daniella along with her partner Nelly, whom she calls an annoying older brother reached the finale but Dancing with the Stars, on Monday, crowned Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev the new champions of the dance reality show. Read on to know more about her personal life and who she is married to.

Also Read | 'Dancing With The Stars' Finale Declares Their Champions: Find Out The Winning Couple

Who is Daniella from dwts married to?

Daniella Karagach's husband is fellow professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, who was partnered with Carole Baskin in this season of Dancing with the Stars. According to a report by Heavy, Karagach and Pashkov were partnered together when she was still a teenager. Karagach was aged 15 while Pashkov was 22 when they began dancing together. Daniella and Pasha first appeared together in the year 2009, on the dance reality show USA Dance Southeastern Championships in Bethesda, Maryland. They went on to attain the fourth position in the category Adult Championship Latin. Daniella along with her husband are great together in the field of dance and are seven-time winners of United States 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions.

Also Read | 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 29 Finale To Air Soon; 4 Contestants To Compete For Title

Daniella has been married to Pasha Pashkov since 2014. According to a report by Distractify, Daniella's mother was concerned about her daughter dancing with Pasha and thought that she might develop a crush on him, to which Karagach dismissed the thought and said that he is too old for her. The dancer couple not just appear in professional reality dancing shows but also teach others how to dance. The pair recently debuted a new online platform called the Wedding Dance School to help prepare engaged couples for the first dance at their wedding. Karagach and Pashkov have also promoted the online dance course as a more comfortable platform for beginners because they can practice in their own homes without needing to perform in front of anyone. Daniella Karagach shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram with husband Pasha and has addressed him as 'her everything'.

Also Read | Dancing With The Stars' Cheryl Bruke Rubbishes Rumours About Gleb-Chrishell Affair

Also Read | ‘Dancing With The Stars: Nelly Remembers Sibling, Jacqueline, Who Died Of Leukemia

Image credits: Daniella Karagoch Pashkov Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.