Lea Michele Shares A Lengthy Instagram Post Apologising For Her Behaviour

Glee actor Lea Michele has publically apologised for her behaviour towards her fellow cast members. Lea Michele in a three-page long apology spoke about how she has never discriminated against people of colour. However, she added that she is reflecting on how her actions have caused pain to her fellow cast members. In a social media post, Lea Michele mentioned that she does not recollect making the ‘specific statements’ that she is accused of making but has apologised for her behaviour.

Lea Michele's Instagram

A part of the apology posted by the Glee actor Lea Michele read, "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbours and communities of colour during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them." [sic] She also mentioned in her post that her actions might have stemmed from her immaturity at the time of the shoot.

Lea Michele wrote, "While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or colour of their skin, that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in the ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused." [sic] She further stated that she has grown since the show and that she has taken the past few months to reflect on herself.

Lea Michele recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Zach Reich. In the apology, she also mentioned that she needs to keep working on herself so that she can be a better role model for her child. She wrote, "I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me." [sic]

Lea Michele was called out by some of the Hollywood celebrities as well as some of the members of the show Glee after she tweeted about being standing against racism. Three Glee cast members Dabier, Alex Newell and Amber Riley, amongst others, have all tweeted about Lea Michele being mean to them on the sets of the show. Some of her fans also shared their experience about her not treating them well when she was a part of the show.

