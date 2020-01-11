Global Box Office Break All-time Record, Most Hit Films By Disney

Theatres around the world reportedly took in all-time record USD 42.5 billion last year and the credit goes to an unprecedented string of international blockbuster-hits from Disney. Movies including Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King and Frozen II made the most growth.

According to an international media outlet, countries outside North America, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Western Europe helped the most in increasing the growth.

However, North America theatres still had their second-biggest year ever as it made more than USD 11 billion despite a relatively sluggish first six months. According to reports, Endgame also became the world's highest-grossing film as it makes approximately USD 2.798 billion and surpassed Avatar 2009.

Although the movie fell short of the domestic box office record held by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie after releasing also played in US theatres for four months.

Films including Captain America and Spider-Man: Far From Home also reportedly rounded out an all-Disney global top five. While speaking to an international media outlet, Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said that the stars did align for Disney in 2019 and it was a spectacular year.

He further added that it seems impossible to beat Disney's record in the new future, however, blockbusters like Mulan and Black Widow are still lined up for 2020. Last year's record also surpassed 2018's record which was set at USD 41.7 billion.

'Avengers: Endgame' wins Golden Tomato award

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson starrer Avengers: Endgame has been chosen as the best wide-release movie of 2019 at Rotten Tomatoes' Golden Tomato Awards. The fantasy-sci-fi movie broke almost every record last year as a lot of fans saw the cinema to watch the band of superheroes protect the universe from the Thanos. It managed to garner more than one billion dollars worldwide and became one of the most successful movies ever made. Avengers: Endgame has officially become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

