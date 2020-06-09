Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Hail 'The Matrix 4' Script, Calls It 'beautiful'

The Matrix 4 is a much-awaited upcoming science fiction action film. It stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as they reprise their characters, Noe and Trinity, from the franchise. The two leads praised the script of the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise recently.

Keanu and Carrie-Anne praises The Matrix 4 script

In an interview with a magazine, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss talked about their project together, The Matrix 4. Moss said that she never thought it would happen. It was never on her radar at all. She mentioned that when the script was brought to her and the way in which it was brought to her, it had incredible depth. She realised it had all of the integrity and artistry that one could imagine from the franchise. She recalled saying, “This is a gift” as she read it. The actor noted that it was just very exciting.

Carrie-Anne Moss got support from her co-star Keanu Reeves, who also appreciated The Matrix 4 script. He said that Lana Wachowski wrote a “beautiful script” and a wonderful story that resonated with him. Keanu revealed that it is the only reason he is doing the film. He added that to work with Wachowski again is just amazing. The actor mentioned that it’s been really special. According to him, the story has some meaningful things to say, and that they can take some "nourishment" from it.

The Matrix is one of the most popular franchises created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski. The first installment, The Matrix was released in 1999. It was followed by two sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003, completing the trilogy.

Matrix 4 will be co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski. It will also feature Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson who will reprise their roles from the previous films. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters. The Matrix 4 is currently eyeing to release on May 21, 2021.

Previously, John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who worked as a stunt coordinator on The Matrix franchise talked about the action scenes in The Matrix 4. He said that Lana Wachowski knows the visual style. She knows what she is trying to say in the sequences. She wants to collaborate and see how high you can take it in collaboration.

