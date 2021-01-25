'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast: The List Of Actors And The Respective Characters They Play

After being pushed ahead by half a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong will finally arrive in theatres and home screens via HBO max on March 26, 2021. The movie is the sequel to Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It is the fourth film from the Legendry’s MonsterVerse franchise. Read along to know about the cast of Godzilla vs Kong and more details about the upcoming film.

Godzilla Vs Kong Cast

Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander plays the role of Nathan Lind who is a geologist that works with Kong. The actor is popular for playing Brad Colbert in the miniseries Generation Kill and Eric Northman in the tv show True Blood from 2008 to 2014. His 2017 - 2019 role of Perry Wright in Big Little Lies went on to get him critical acclamation and several awards which include including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The actor was also noted for his work in the movies Melancholia and The Legend of Tarzan in 2011 and 2016 respectively.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown will be seen playing the role of Madison Russell in the movie. Her most popular role so far has been the character Eleven in the Netflix Original show Stranger Things, which also shot her to fame and got her nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award from Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Brown was recently seen playing the titular role in the movie Enola Holmes.

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall plays the role of Ilene Andrews in the movie, which is also her comeback movie post her pregnancy. Her debut on screen was at the age of 10 in the show The Camomile Lawn, which was directed by her father Peter Hall.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry will be playing the role of Bernie Hayes in the upcoming film. The actor is most popularly known to play the role of Alfred Miles on FX Comedy-drama Atlanta. He also went on to get nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the same. His other notable works include in the movies Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

