Is 'The White Tiger' A True Story? Know Details About The Mega Hit Movie

The big release of this week was Netflix' The White Tiger, a movie adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. The film flaunts a star-studded cast of Adarsh Gourav, Rajkumar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Here's everything you should know about the movie before making it your weekend watch.

Also Read - 'The White Tiger' Review: Adarsh Gourav Roars In This Enthralling Tale About Servitude

Also Read - Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Is The White Tiger a true story?

The White Tiger narrates an underdog story through the lens of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), a member of the servant class navigating his way to the top as he faces the pressures of being born as a low caste. The story pays heed to a number of socio-economic issues like corruption, the greed of the riches, the crooked caste system that is still prevalent in the country today. The novel has received many accolades and the movie is expected to receive the same treatment.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Aravind Adiga revealed that The White Tiger is not a true story but was inspired by the lives of many working-class people. He revealed that he would hang out around stations a lot and strike conversations with rickshaw pullers to know how they live their lives. Right from their mannerisms to their struggles, Adiga seems to have researched thoroughly before delivering his remarkable work.

About the movie

The White Tiger was released theatrically in the United States on January 13, 2021, before it hit the renowned streaming platform. The film has received positive reviews from critics, with an average rating of 7.3/10 on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. The movie has been praised for its direction, screenplay and performances, with the lead actor Adarsh Gourav receiving compliments in heaps for being a true revelation.

The White Tiger is centred on Balram Halwai, who is introduced to the viewers as a narrator, as he begins to pen down his story of rags to riches to the Chinese politician Wen Jiabao on the occasion of his visit to India. If there's one thing the society has taught us, it is to limit ourselves to the status we are born into. Likewise, Balram has been taught to stay in the league of the servants. But after a night of betrayal from his Master, Balram has no choice but to rebel against the unjust caste system and rise up as the 'White Tiger'.

Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - 'The White Tiger', 'Super Over', 'Boitorini '& Other Most-awaited Films Released This Week

Also Read - What Is The ONE Important Question Priyanka Chopra Asks Before Approaching Any Role?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.