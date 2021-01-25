'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Cast: A Glance At All The Characters In The Film

Helmed by JA Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a science-fiction adventure film released back in 2018. Serving as the sequel to the 2015 Jurassic World, the plot of the film is set against the backdrop of fictional Central American island of Nublar.

The plot of the movie depicts protagonist Owen and Claire reaching the defunct Jurrasic World to save the species of dinosaurs from extinction after a volcanic eruption proves to be a threat for them. The cast of the movie is headlined by several prominent Hollywood celebs. Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Cast.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Cast

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom cast features Chris Pratt essaying the role of the main protagonist Owen Grady. Along with being a Navy veteran, Owen is also an ethologist and former Velociraptor handler for the Jurassic World. Owen fights till the end to protect all the dinosaurs from extinction.

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

Bryce Dallas Howard is playing the character of Claire Dearing who is Jurassic World’s former operations manager. After leaving her post, Claire turns a dinosaur-rights activist. She has founded the Dinosaur Protection Group to save the island’s surviving dinosaurs.

Rafe Spall as Eli Mills

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom cast sees Rafe Spall playing the role of Eli Mills. Mills is an ambitious assistant who recruits both Owen and Claire to go on the mission of rescuing the dinosaurs. His character believes what he is doing is right and entrusts in pushing fortune into the future.

Justice Smith as Franklin Webb

Justice Smith is portraying the role of Franklin Webb in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Franklin is a former IT technician for the Jurassic World who stand with the Dinosaur Protection Group. He becomes a hacker and systems analyst for the group.

Daniella Pineda

Daniella Pineda is seen essaying the role of Zia Rodriquez in the film. She is also a former Marine. However, after learning about the potential threat of extinction she joins the Dinosaur Protection Group as a paleo veterinarian.

